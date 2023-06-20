Advertisement
Man dead after shooting in Tampa, suspect sought, police say

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Yukon Street around 6 p.m. and found the body of a man police described as being in his late 20s.
Published 39 minutes ago

Tampa police are investigating the death of a young man whose body was found after a reported shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Yukon Street around 6 p.m. There they located a Black man the agency described as being in his late 20s, dead from “an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

Witnesses said the shooter was a Black man in his late 50s or early 60s who stood about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighed about 150 pounds and had hair that was graying. Police said after the shooting, he went east on a bicycle.

Detectives do not believe at this time that the shooting was random, but the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

