Teenager detained after fatal stabbing in Brandon

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has detained a teenager in connection with a fatal stabbing in Brandon early Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive, where they found a man from Brandon with upper body trauma, according to a news release.

He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Not far from the scene, according to the news release, deputies found a 17-year-old, also from Brandon, who “admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim who are hurting after losing their loved one to this violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.