Clearwater man arrested in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Officers said 22-year-old was drunk when he struck the pedestrian.
A pedestrian died in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]
Published 1 hour ago

A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene early Saturday, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

Christian Hooks, 22, of Clearwater was charged and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was driving northbound on Missouri Avenue at a high rate of speed when he struck a pedestrian. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Clearwater Police said Christian Hooks, 22, was driving at a high rate of speed on Missouri Avenue near Druid Road at 12:42 a.m. when he hit Joshua Maxson, 34. Callers reported a man lying in the road soon after the crash. Hooks had left the scene, but was found and arrested. Maxson was dead when officers arrived.

Hooks was drunk and failed field sobriety tests, the release said. Breath samples of .217 and .223 were obtained. Florida’s legal blood alcohol limit is .08.

Hooks is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

  • Maddy Franklin - Life & Culture Reporter

    Maddy Franklin is an intern on the Life and Culture team. Reach her at mfranklin@tampabay.com.

