Clearwater man arrested in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene early Saturday, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

Clearwater Police said Christian Hooks, 22, was driving at a high rate of speed on Missouri Avenue near Druid Road at 12:42 a.m. when he hit Joshua Maxson, 34. Callers reported a man lying in the road soon after the crash. Hooks had left the scene, but was found and arrested. Maxson was dead when officers arrived.

Hooks was drunk and failed field sobriety tests, the release said. Breath samples of .217 and .223 were obtained. Florida’s legal blood alcohol limit is .08.

Hooks is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.