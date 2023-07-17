Advertisement
Pinellas Park woman shot boyfriend to death during argument, police say

She was arrested on a manslaughter charge and taken to the Pinellas County jail.
Sherene Norton is facing a manslaughter charge.
A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after she shot her boyfriend to death on Sunday during an argument, police reported.

Pinellas Park police arrested Sherene Norton, 52, in connection with the death of Troy Green, 58. The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of 69th Avenue N.

Officers responding to the scene found Green with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Norton was booked at the Pinellas County jail, where she was being held Monday. Bail information was not immediately available.

