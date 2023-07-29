One dead, 3 injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA — One man died and three others were injured during a Friday night shooting.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of E Shadowlawn Avenue at 9:47 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

On the south side of the road, they discovered an abandoned black four-door Infiniti surrounded by several pools of blood but no victims.

They were later notified that four Black males — three in their early 30s and one in his late 30s — had already been taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

One of the men in his early 30s later died of his injuries.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting and the identities of all involved.

Investigators are asking anyone in the community who may have information to call (813) 231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS.