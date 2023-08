A death investigation is underway on Vonn Road in Largo Thursday night, according to police.

One person has been detained by investigators, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

The agency did not say how the person died, nor did it provide the name, age or gender of that person or the person being questioned.

According to the release, “there is no threat to the public.”

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.