St. Petersburg police probe shooting that killed 17-year-old boy

ST. PETERSBURG — Police were investigating a shooting that left one teenage boy dead and another injured Wednesday in St. Petersburg. It happened as the city grapples with flooding and recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. in an alleyway near 6th Avenue S, between 29th and 31st streets S. Two groups of people gathered there when an “altercation” broke out, police said. Several gunshots were fired.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded. He was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. His name was not released.

An 18-year-old also suffered injuries that police described as “minor.”

St. Petersburg police detectives were investigating the homicide. No other details were immediately released.