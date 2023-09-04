Advertisement
Man shot dead at Tampa gentleman’s club

Witnesses fled when shots were fired, deputies say.
The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday morning homicide at the Playhouse Gentleman's Club.
TAMPA — A 33-year-old man was killed in a parking lot shooting at the Playhouse Gentleman’s Club early Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls after shots were fired at 3:40 a.m. outside the club at 8205 N Dale Mabry Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses fled before deputies arrived, officials said. Investigators are working with local businesses to gather surveillance footage.

The victim, who investigators say had “upper body trauma,” was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

