Tampa shooting leaves two men injured

TAMPA — Two men were shot and injured on the 9700 block of Nebraska Avenue Monday morning.

Tampa Police responded to the incident at 3:06 a.m. Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the Tampa Police app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling (800) 873-TIPS (8477), visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select “Tampa.”