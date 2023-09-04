Advertisement
Tampa shooting leaves two men injured

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made
Two men were shot and injured on the 9700 block of Nebraska Avenue on Monday morning.
Published 37 minutes ago

TAMPA — Two men were shot and injured on the 9700 block of Nebraska Avenue Monday morning.

Tampa Police responded to the incident at 3:06 a.m. Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the Tampa Police app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling (800) 873-TIPS (8477), visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select “Tampa.”

  • Paul Guzzo - Culture Reporter

    Paul Guzzo is a culture reporter who covers all things interesting in Florida, from pro wrestling to the film industry. Reach him at pguzzo@tampabay.com.

