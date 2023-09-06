3 found dead in Pinellas Park home were homicide victims and suspect, police say

Two of three people found dead in a Pinellas Park home on Tuesday were killed by the third person, who died by suicide, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on the 1400 block of 60th Lane N and found the bodies of three adults inside, according to information previously released by the Pinellas Park Police Department. Police said at the time that the deaths appeared suspicious but provided no other details and said there was no threat to the community.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, police said the deaths “were the result of a domestic-related double murder-suicide.”

The release said police would not be releasing the people’s names or any other details at this time, citing an active activation.