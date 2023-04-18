4 Hillsborough schools to get new principals

Four new and transferring principals were approved at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting.

Dantè Jones will move from Mann Middle to Williams Middle School. Jones, 52, joined the district in 2008.

Candice Dodd, 41, will move from Edison Elementary to Belmont Elementary. Dodd joined the district in 2004.

Corrie Heidt, 44, will be promoted from assistant principal at Buckhorn Elementary to Buckhorn’s principal. She joined the district in 2003.

Kimberly Parke will be promoted from assistant principal at Dover Elementary to principal of Mango Elementary. Parke, 55, joined the district in 1991.

The two promotions take effect on May 1 and the transfers take effect on June 1.