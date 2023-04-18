Advertisement

4 Hillsborough schools to get new principals

The school board announced appointments at Williams Middle and Mango, Belmont and Buckhorn elementary schools.
This Feb. 3, 2021, photo shows Hillsborough County School District headquarters at 901 E Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]
By
Published 50 minutes ago|Updated 3 minutes ago

Four new and transferring principals were approved at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting.

Dante Jones is the new principal of Tampa's Williams Middle School.
Dante Jones is the new principal of Tampa's Williams Middle School. [ Hillsborough County School District ]

Dantè Jones will move from Mann Middle to Williams Middle School. Jones, 52, joined the district in 2008.

Candice Dodd is the new principal of Belmont Elementary School.
Candice Dodd is the new principal of Belmont Elementary School. [ Hillsborough County School District ]

Candice Dodd, 41, will move from Edison Elementary to Belmont Elementary. Dodd joined the district in 2004.

Corrie Heidt is the new principal of Buckhorn Elementary School.
Corrie Heidt is the new principal of Buckhorn Elementary School. [ Linked-In ]

Corrie Heidt, 44, will be promoted from assistant principal at Buckhorn Elementary to Buckhorn’s principal. She joined the district in 2003.

Kimberly Parke is the new principal of Mango Elementary School.
Kimberly Parke is the new principal of Mango Elementary School. [ Hillsborough County School District ]

Kimberly Parke will be promoted from assistant principal at Dover Elementary to principal of Mango Elementary. Parke, 55, joined the district in 1991.

The two promotions take effect on May 1 and the transfers take effect on June 1.

