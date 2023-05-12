Death of Hillsborough jail inmate under investigation, Sheriff’s Office says

A 64-year-old man who was booked into a Hillsborough County jail on May 3 has died.

According to a Friday evening news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Falkenburg Road Jail detention staff gave first aid to Scott Barry Estevez on May 8 after he fell.

The Town ‘N Country man then was taken to Tampa General Hospital, “where he was observed to have severe health-related issues and was admitted for additional care,” the release said.

On Wednesday, Estevez was declared dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating Estevez’s death, and deputies are awaiting a cause of death from the medical examiner’s office.