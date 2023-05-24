1 man killed in Dade City shooting, deputies say

One man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Dade City after an argument between him and another man escalated, according to a tweet from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The physical altercation resulted in one man being fatally shot. The shooter remained on scene and all parties are accounted for. This is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing. (2/2) — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 24, 2023

The shooting occurred in the 37300 block of Oak Street, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. The shooter remained at the scene after the shooting, the tweet said.

The spokesperson declined to provide any identifying information about the man who was killed or the shooter, citing Marsy’s Law. They also would not comment on the nature of the argument or a timeline of the incident because the investigation is active.

No one has been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to tampabay.com for updates.