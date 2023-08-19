Man killed in Bayonet Point shooting

Pasco County sheriff’s detectives were investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in Bayonet Point.

Deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Laredo Drive. When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot during an argument with another man. The man who was shot later died.

Sheriff’s officials described the case as “an isolated incident amongst known parties.”

Social media posts on the incident indicate it occurred near a Twistee Treat ice cream stand, near the intersection of Zimmerman Road. Photos from the area also show crime scene tape outside a nearby Regions Bank branch.

No other information was immediately released.