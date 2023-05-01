Valet, guest shot at Central Avenue hotel in St. Petersburg, police say

A valet and a guest were shot in the parking garage of the Tru by Hilton hotel at 1650 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release that officers received a call at about 12:30 p.m. of shots fired in that area. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

St. Petersburg Assistant Chief Mike Kovacsev identified the two people as a woman in her early 30s who is a local resident who had spent the night at the hotel; and a valet who worked there.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack on the woman and another person at the hotel.

”This is not something that was random,” Kovascsev said.

Police had not reported any arrests as of Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back with tampabay.com for more information.