A 16-year-old boy was injured Monday in a shooting at St. Petersburg’s Wildwood Park, police said.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to a shooting call at the park at 1000 28th St. S and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

The investigation continued Tuesday and no other information was available, the spokesperson said.