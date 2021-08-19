Tampa officer shoots at robbery suspect who pointed gun, police say

TAMPA — A Tampa police officer shot at a robbery suspect early Thursday morning after the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the officer was searching for a suspect who was wanted for an armed robbery and burglaries in the area of Nebraska and Linebaugh avenues around 1:30 a.m. When the officer drove by a suspect, police say the person “flashed” a firearm and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired at least one time at the suspect. The suspect was not hit and ran away but was soon caught and arrested.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Police have not released the names of the officer or the suspect. More details were expected to be released later Thursday.

