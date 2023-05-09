Advertisement

Man found shot to death on N Tampa Street, police say

Police said the shooter remained on scene and that the incident does not appear to be a random attack.
Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Tuesday morning.
Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Tuesday morning. [ Shutterstock ]
By
Published 51 minutes ago

Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3700 block of N Tampa Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of gunshots. Officers found a dead man in his 30s who had “succumbed to a gunshot wound,” the department said in a news release.

“The shooter remained on scene and all parties have been identified,” the news release states. “While it is early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random incident.”

No other details were immediately released.

Up next:Ybor City fountain at I-4 is expensive, problematic and going away
  • Chris Tisch - Senior News Editor, Breaking News and Criminal Justice
    Chris Tisch

    Senior News Editor, Breaking News and Criminal Justice

MORE FOR YOU

Advertisement
Advertisement