Man found shot to death on N Tampa Street, police say

Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3700 block of N Tampa Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of gunshots. Officers found a dead man in his 30s who had “succumbed to a gunshot wound,” the department said in a news release.

“The shooter remained on scene and all parties have been identified,” the news release states. “While it is early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random incident.”

No other details were immediately released.