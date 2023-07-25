Man throwing liquid at cars on Tampa’s Veterans Expressway hit, killed

A man was hit and killed while standing in the road throwing an unidentified liquid at passing cars on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa on Monday night, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police received reports of a man wearing dark clothes standing in the northbound lanes of the Veterans near the Courtney Campbell Causeway at 9:43 p.m. Monday, the news release states.

A 60-year-old woman driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe struck the man, pushing him into the outside lane. Then, a second car struck him. The driver of that vehicle did not stop, police said.

Police identified the man who was killed as Alexander Rowland, 27.

The woman driving the first car pulled over and cooperated with police. Police are trying to identify the second driver. No one involved is currently facing criminal charges.