Woman found dead in Tampa house fire

Firefighters responding to a Tampa house fire early Thursday found a dead woman inside, police said.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a house fire on the 2500 block of E Chelsea Street and found a home engulfed in flames, according to Tampa police. Fire rescue crews arrived to put out the fire and found a woman’s body inside the home.

A preliminary investigation did not find evidence of criminal activity, police said. Investigators were working Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have not released the woman’s name.