Advertisement
  1. News
  2. /
  3. Tampa

Woman found dead in Tampa house fire

Firefighters found the woman’s body after responding to the fire at a home on E Chelsea Street, police said.
Firefighters found the body of a dead woman inside a Tampa home that caught fire early Thursday, police said.
Firefighters found the body of a dead woman inside a Tampa home that caught fire early Thursday, police said. [ Photo illustration| Times ]
By
Published 32 minutes ago

Firefighters responding to a Tampa house fire early Thursday found a dead woman inside, police said.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a house fire on the 2500 block of E Chelsea Street and found a home engulfed in flames, according to Tampa police. Fire rescue crews arrived to put out the fire and found a woman’s body inside the home.

A preliminary investigation did not find evidence of criminal activity, police said. Investigators were working Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

Up next:Some of Tampa’s homeless people weathered Hurricane Idalia from bus shelters
  • Tony Marrero - Hillsborough Law Enforcement Reporter

    Tony Marrero is the Hillsborough criminal justice reporter. Reach him at tmarrero@tampabay.com.

MORE FOR YOU

Advertisement
Advertisement