Florida should follow judge’s ruling on felon voting rights, not fight it | Editorial

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle upheld the will of Florida voters and the constitutional guarantee of equal protection with his ruling Sunday striking down the state’s financial barriers to felons seeking to vote. The 125-page ruling was the federal courts’ latest clear guidance for how Florida must move beyond its Jim Crow legacy in providing felons access to the ballot box. Instead of appealing, the state should accept this ruling and clear the way for more Floridians to participate in elections this year.

Hinkle struck down the crux of a 2019 Florida law requiring people with serious criminal convictions to pay court fines and fees -- even if they cannot afford it -- before they can register to vote. The measure was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis only months after more than 64 percent of Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that automatically restores voting rights to most felons. The law was nothing but a back-door attempt to nullify the amendment by placing a cash register in front of the voter registration process. Hinkle ruled the requirement amounted to “a tax by any other name” and discriminated against felons who cannot not afford to pay, and he ordered the state to offer a timely way for felons to get around what he described as a “pay-to-vote system.”

Sunday’s ruling underscored the same consistent message the federal courts have sent for months. Hinkle ruled in October that the state cannot deny voting rights to felons who genuinely could not afford to pay outstanding legal obligations tied to their case. That ruling was upheld by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which also denied the governor’s request for a rehearing. Hinkle sent another signal during a hearing in March - "If the state is not going to fix it, I will,” he snapped - and in April he ruled that a decision in the case would apply to all felons in Florida, not merely the 17 who sued the state. Lawmakers had a chance to fix the statute during the spring legislative session but declined. And state officials have dragged their feet in creating a process that removes these financial barriers to voting. Hinkle invited Florida to fix the statute and any logistical challenges on its own, and he could not have provided a clearer road map. His forceful ruling Sunday should help prevent the state from further running out the clock on the 2020 elections.

The state should accept the ruling, which is consistent with the purpose of Amendment 4, and use its resources to help more Floridians access the ballot box. While Hinkle’s ruling outlined one option for felons to seek voting approval from the state, officials in Hillsborough County have offered another route. A joint effort between the state attorney and public defender will help felons appear before a judge to declare they are unable to pay their court fines and fees, in what should be a final step before registering. State Attorney Andrew Warren said Monday that the first 19 cases should be heard in Hillsborough courts next week.

It’s time to end this impossible burden. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians already have waited too long for a promise that lawmakers quickly snatched away. The state has an interest in helping felons more fully renter society. And it has an obligation to protect their constitutional rights without regard to their financial means.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Times Chairman and CEO Paul Tash, Editor of Editorials Tim Nickens, and editorial writers Elizabeth Djinis, John Hill and Jim Verhulst. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news