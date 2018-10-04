Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Matt Baker on big college football weekend

Quarterback changes helping Miami, Clemson, Notre Dame stay in CFP mix Three weeks ago, Miami, Clemson and Notre Dame all had established starting quarterbacks.Malik Rosier, Kelly Bryant and Brandon Wimbush were a combined 40-9 as starters. They led their teams to top-15 finishes last year and had reasonable championshi...

Lightning delays, pricey weather app have Pinellas football coaches popping off Pinellas Park High wrapped up football practice last week amid darkening clouds. A series of horns blasted. Strobe lights flashed.Coach Kenny Crawford knew the drill. Players and coaches immediately evacuated the field, seeking shelter in the gymnasi...

Diana C. Nearhos joins the Times to cover the Lightning Diana C. Nearhos, an award-winning sportswriter with hockey in her blood, is joining the Times to cover the Lightning.Nearhos, who won beat writing and breaking news awards for her coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate, starts Oct. 15, t...

College football picks for Week 6: Times staff predictions The Canes are the concensus pick over Florida State.Same for LSU over the Gators.And USF will roll over UMass in Amherst.At least those are the predictions of the Times college football coverage teams in their Week 6 picks.Here’s a look at the ...

Palm Harbor University swimming in talent, depth Palm Harbor University swim coach Lisa Bitting had high expectations for her girls team. Nearly everyone was returning from last year's squad that placed fifth at the Class 4A state meet, the Hurricanes' first top-five finish since 2014.But it was no...

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: The Lightnings made more than you may think TAMPA — Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result exemplifies insanity. Or craziness, depending on what variation of the phrase you might have learned or heard.The message and lesson, however, hold true either way...

USF, AAC promoting mental health awareness In observance of Mental Health Awareness Week, the Bulls will wear a green-ribbon logo on their helmets Saturday at UMass.The gesture is part of the American Athletic Conference's "Pow6rful Minds" campaign, launched as part of the AAC Student-Athlete...

Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Matt Baker on big college football weekend It's a big college football weekend, as Florida State travels to Miami , LSU plays at Florida, USF is at UMass and UCF hosts SMU.Times college football beat reporter Matt Baker joins Rick Stroud to break it all down, Plus, a little Jimbo Fisher ...

Line cutters, beware: Expect a fight from the Lightning TAMPA — Next up, the Tampa Bay Lightning.Well, at least you would think so considering how close the Lightning has come to winning the Stanley Cup recently.The Lightning has reached the Eastern Conference final three times and the Stanley Cup f...