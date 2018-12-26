Dean’s list: 20 facts about Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz

TAMPA — The dean of active college football coaches is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon in Tampa, his satellite location of sorts, on the heels of a milestone. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who will lead his team into the Outback Bowl for the sixth time on New Year's Day, is wrapping up his 20th season in Iowa City. In recognition of such longevity, we've assembled 20 Ferentz facts to help shed some light on one of the generation's most unassuming coaches.

1. Ferentz was hired at Iowa on Dec. 2, 1998, a day after Hawkeyes alumnus Bob Stoops was introduced as coach at Oklahoma. Then-Iowa athletic director Bob Bowlsby took substantial heat for letting Stoops (who won 190 games and a national title at OU) get away. Bowlsby later became commissioner of the Big 12.

2. Contrary to common presumption, Ferentz, who has spent 29 seasons as a Hawkeyes assistant or head coach, isn't an Iowa alumnus. He was born in Michigan, attended Upper St. Clair High in Pittsburgh, and graduated from Connecticut, where he was an undersized linebacker in the mid-1970s.

3. The Hawkeyes' 33-7 season-opening win against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 made Ferentz the program's all-time victories leader, surpassing beloved mentor Hayden Fry (143-89-6). He enters the Outback Bowl with a 151-101 record as Iowa coach.

4. Ferentz is among only five coaches to total at least 150 victories as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The four others: Woody Hayes (202), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Bo Schembechler (194) and Joe Paterno (162).

5. Ferentz's 91 Big Ten victories rank sixth in league history.

6. Two members of Iowa's staff, defensive coordinator Phil Parker and strength-and-conditioning coach Chris Doyle, have been with Ferentz for all 20 seasons. Defensive line coach Reese Morgan is wrapping up his 19th year.

7. Among the coaches for whom Ferentz has worked: Jackie Sherrill (Pitt, 1980), Fry (Iowa, 1981-89), Bill Belichick (Cleveland Browns (1993-95).

8. The Outback Bowl marks the Hawkeyes' 11th January bowl appearance under Ferentz, who owns a 7-8 overall bowl record as Iowa coach.

9. Ferentz's team so thoroughly trounced South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl (a 31-10 Iowa romp), then-Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier briefly contemplated retirement. The Hawkeyes forced USC quarterback (and Jefferson High alumnus) Stephen Garcia into four first-half turnovers and held the Gamecocks scoreless until the fourth quarter.

10. Following a disappointing 7-6 finish in 2014, Ferentz gradually installed a number of changes, including moving practices from afternoons to mornings and making Thursdays the NCAA-mandated day off for his players. Since then, Iowa is 36-16.

11. The Ferentz tenure stands as a textbook example of administrative patience. His inaugural Iowa squad (1999) finished 1-10, while his second managed only three victories. But the Hawkeyes totaled 18 wins over the next two seasons, finishing 11-2 in 2002 and winning a share of the Big Ten title.

12. All five of Kirk and Mary Ferentz's kids graduated from City High in Iowa City. All three of their boys played for their dad at Iowa.

13. Ferentz has maintained a well-documented Twitter ban for roughly a decade now. Players may have accounts, but no tweeting (or retweeting) is allowed.

14. Two summers ago, Kirk and Mary Ferentz donated $1 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to benefit research assisting premature babies. One of the couple's grandchildren, Savvy Elizabeth Ferentz, died after being born at only 21 weeks.

15. Ferentz's success in the recruiting season essentially mirrors that of his regular seasons: steady but rarely spectacular. Before landing U.S. Army All-America defensive end A.J. Epenesa (whose dad played for Iowa) in 2017, Ferentz hadn't signed a five-star recruit since 2005 (according to 247Sports).

16. Ferentz's program has totaled 109 victories since 2005. Michigan, which has signed no fewer than 10 five-star prospects in that span, has totaled 111.

17. In a CBS Sports poll of more than 25 Division I-A coaches last summer, 13 percent listed Ferentz as college football's most overrated coach. Only FSU's Willie Taggart and Penn State's James Franklin (tied for 20 percent) received more votes. However, Ferentz also received votes for most underrated coach.

18. Ferentz is a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2002, '04, '09, '15).

19. Sixty-six Iowa players have been selected in the NFL draft during the Ferentz tenure. Sixteen of those were first- or second-rounders.

20. Ferentz has coached 10 consensus All-Americans.

