Outback Bowl: Family bragging rights on line for Iowa WR Brandon Smith

TAMPA — When Iowa and Mississippi State kick off on New Year's Day, it will be the first time the teams — which have more than 200 years of combined history — have ever met. So for Iowa WR Brandon Smith, this family rivalry has been a long time coming.

Smith, who has 25 receptions and two touchdowns for 328 yards this season, is from Lake Cormorant, Miss., and is the only player on Iowa's roster from the opposing team's state. Smith's sister, Brianna, throws for the Mississippi State track and field team, and his father, Roy, ran track for the Bulldogs in the 1980s.

That only gives Smith more fuel for Tuesday's big matchup.

"My mom called me first before I was even able to call her. She was more excited than me," Smith said about his reaction to the matchup. "She said, 'Oh, we've gotta get after them.' "

Smith is just one receiver in a corps that might be significantly utilized against the Bulldogs, a team that is ninth nationally in run defense.

Coach Kirk Ferentz is just fine leaning on a guy like Smith.

"Brandon's continually (improving)," Ferentz said. "I'm sure Brandon's got a little special interest in this whole thing, so hopefully it doesn't get him distracted."

Smith insists he won't be. After all, the stakes are too high.

"I was talking to my friends when I figured out we were playing Mississippi State. I feel like we really need to get this win," Smith said, "because when I go home, I've got a lot of friends that are going to be in my ear if we lose."

RELATED: Iowa's Mekhi Sargent happy to be back in home state

Moorhead’s last Florida stand

Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead may be a newcomer to the Outback Bowl, but he's quite familiar with playing games in the Sunshine State. In fact, the last time he was here, Moorhead was part of a finish for the ages.

In 2010, he was the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut, and the Huskies beat USF 19-16 on a 52-yard field goal with just 17 seconds left to play. The victory sealed UConn's first-ever BCS bowl bid, and it went on to play Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

He's hoping for the same kind of magical outcome this go around.

"We beat them on a field goal, almost as time expired, to clinch the Big East and go to the Fiesta Bowl. It was actually at this stadium," Moorhead said.

"It was a good memory."

RELATED: Florida AD Scott Stricklin took a big chance on a recruit caught in an ugly video. Here's why

Neighbors and foes

Ferentz and Moorhead have traveled significantly different roads to get to this Outback Bowl.

In his 20th season at Iowa, Ferentz, 63, is the longest tenured coach at a single institution in Division I-A football. Moorhead, 45, is in his first season as a head football coach for a Division I-A team, having spent more than 10 years as an assistant at that level.

But when it comes to their roots, the opposing coaches certainly see eye-to-eye.

Ferentz and Moorhead both hail from Pittsburgh, and though neither played at the University of Pittsburgh — Ferentz was a linebacker at the University of Connecticut while Moorhead played quarterback for Division I-AA Fordham — both served as graduate assistants for Panthers early in their college coaching careers.

"I think it's one of the funniest things about this game," Ferentz said. "What are the odds of two guys from Iowa and Mississippi, and we probably grew up 15 miles from each other?"

For Moorhead, it's a commonality that serves both programs well.

"Western Pennsylvania prides itself on being a blue collar, roll up your sleeves, go to work, shut your mouth and let production speak for itself type of town, and with any football program, that resonates," Moorhead said. "Because that's what you want to see in your players."

RELATED: How Joe Moorhead went from sports writer to SEC head coach

This and that

A win over Mississippi State would give Iowa its ninth win, a benchmark the Hawkeyes haven't met since they finished 12-2 in 2015 and appeared in the Rose Bowl. … Cowbells, which are a fan fixture at Mississippi State football games, will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium on game day. The school typically requests permission for fans to bring them before each bowl game, a Mississippi State spokesman said, and Outback Bowl officials were quick to grant it. … The Outback Bowl has had the same title sponsor for almost 24 years, the longest of any current bowl game in college football. During the 33 years the game has been played — it was formerly called the Hall of Fame Bowl — the annual event has generated an estimated 1 billion in economic impact for the Tampa Bay region.