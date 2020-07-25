Statements rule the day in WNBA season openers

BRADENTON — Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA game since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship, sending the Storm past New York 87-71 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, is being played in a bubble at the IMG Academy.

Stewart missed last season after tearing an Achilles tendon while playing for her Russian club team in April 2019.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 points and Sue Bird — who missed the 2019 season because of a knee injury — added 11 points, hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and five assists for Seattle.

Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her WNBA debut for New York. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, was 4 of 17 shooting, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range, and committed four turnovers.

Layshia Clarendon led the Liberty with 20 points.

Neither team took the court for the national anthem, and there was a 26-second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot dead in her Louisville apartment in March by police officers executing a no-knock search warrant on suspicion of drug possession. No drugs were found.

Each of the six teams in action Saturday had Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys below each player’s names. Coaches and others on the sideline wore T-shirts that said “Black Lives Matter.”

Stewart, wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt in her video conference after the game, said it was great to be back on the court, “but I think the most important thing today was representing Breonna Taylor and … continuing to fight for justice.”

Said Bird: “Right now, we have a platform, and that’s what we want to bring attention to.”

.@breannastewart reminds us that the most important thing today was representing Breonna Taylor and continuing to fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/IKjkjiVa2q — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2020

In Seattle’s game recap on its website, under “Key Stats” it said: #SayHerName: It has been 134 days since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her own apartment. The officers responsible for her death have not been arrested.

Game highlights: Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and defending champion Washington beat Indiana 101-76. The Mystics are missing reigning league MVP Elena Delle Donne, who is rehabilitating a back injury, and center Tina Charles, who was medically excused for the season. Washington is also without Natasha Cloud, who is focusing on social justice causes this season, and LaToya Sanders. Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3s and finished with 25 points for Indiana. … Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and Los Angeles used a big third quarter to beat Phoenix 99-75. Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 30-8 in the third to take an 80-54 lead into the fourth. Diana Taurasi, who missed most of last season with back and hamstring injuries, led Phoenix with 16 points.