Still magic: Ryan Fitzpatrick finds a starting job with the Miami Dolphins

TAMPA — Maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick was too good to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jameis Winston. That became even more apparent when he signed with the Miami Dolphins, his eighth NFL team in 15 seasons.

Fitzpatrick, 36, received a two-year, $11 million contract, according to ESPN.com. With incentives, he could earn between $17 million and $20 million.

The Dolphins own the 13th overall pick and could still elect to take a quarterback in the first round that Fitzpatrick could help mentor. Last week, the Dolphins traded starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.

With Winston serving a three game suspension to start the 2018 season, Fitzpatrick passed for at least 400 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first three games. He upset the Saints at New Orleans and then beat the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles the next game and was twice named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

But once Winston returned, Fitzpatrick was benched in the second half of the Bucs’ 48-10 loss at Chicago in Week 4.

Fitzpatrick wound up going 2-6 as a starter last season but passed for 2,633 yards with 17 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

The Dolphins will be the eighth NFL team for Fitzpatrick, who was the 250th player taken out of Harvard in the 2005 draft. He has played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Bucs.

Shortly after taking over, Bucs coach Bruce Arians made it clear he did not want Winston looking over his shoulder. Winston has admitted he felt the need to compete with Fitzpatrick when he returned from his suspension last year.

“Fitz did a great job, but you don’t want a split locker room,” Arians said shortly after taking the job. “I want this guy, I want this guy. Nah. We’ve got one quarterback. If you have two, you don’t have any.”

The Dolphins’ signing of Fitzpatrick could actually help the Bucs case to receive some compensatory draft picks from the NFL in 2020 for losing receiver Adam Humphries to the Titans and Kwon Alexander to the 49ers.

Contact Rick Stroud at [email protected] Follow @NFLStroud.



