Bucs’ Tom Brady helps draw record golf rating

ATLANTA — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.

Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of The Match: Champions for Charity, which included Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner said it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf after a scandal in his personal life.

Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 5:45 to 6 p.m. That was about the time Brady, who had been lampooned on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.

The Champions for Charity match was shown on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

