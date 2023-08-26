Baker Mayfield shows why he’s a good fit for Bucs offense

TAMPA — Well, nobody’s perfect. After all, Baker Mayfield did miss one pass in the preseason, so there is room for improvement.

But the Bucs quarterback is fitting snug and smug in the system under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

In Saturday’s 26-20 win over the Ravens in the preseason finale, Mayfield completed all six of his pass attempts for 43 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin.

Godwin caught all four of his targets, in his only preseason appearance, for 30 yards.

“He’s pretty damn easy to throw to,” Mayfield said. “Guys can be draped all over him and he’s going to make contested catches. He’s a true professional ... it’ll be fun to have Mike (Evans) out there, too.”

How comfortable is Mayfield heading into the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Minnesota? Well, he finished 14 of 15 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns in his only two preseason appearances.

Mayfield, 28, was named the Bucs’ starter on Monday after a battle with former Gators star Kyle Trask that began in the spring.

He played only two series Saturday night before coach Todd Bowles gave him the hook.

“I feel extremely comfortable where we’re at offensively right now,” Mayfield said. “I think you guys saw the kind of groove Dave got into play-calling wise. Not just Dave, but everybody understanding the flow of our game, what we’re trying to get accomplished.

“It’s similar to the L.A. (Rams) system that I had a five-game stretch with at the end of the year. There’s some similarities in what we were trying to do in Cleveland ... like we mentioned, it’s about the marriage between the run and pass.”

Trask has improved by leaps and bounds, and capped a 94-yard drive Saturday with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Wells. The Bucs tacked on a 47-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin on the final play of the first half, his first of four on the night. Trask finished 19-of-31 for 192 yards and the touchdown.

“I’ll speak from my perspective and I think Kyle would agree, the growth he’s had since (organized team activities) has been tremendous,” Mayfield said. “I think he’s truly grasped this offense and found how to run it. You saw the fun part. When you understand the offense, the passion and the energy all comes out so you saw Kyle get excited a couple times tonight.”

For Mayfield, replacing Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after three seasons is not going to be easy.

But he and Canales give the Bucs a fighting chance. The system features a lot of outside zone runs, and the quarterback is constantly on the move with rollouts, bootlegs and waggles.

“I think the easiest way to put it is we put the defense on their heels,” Mayfield said. “You make the run game look just like the play-action and vice versa. It keeps them off-balance. We’re not re-inventing the wheel with our scheme. Just formationally and personnel-wise, we’re able to get in and out of the huddle and do a lot of things and be versatile.”

The Bucs rushed for 158 yards Saturday, a good sign for a team that was the worst in the NFL a year ago running the ball. Rachaad White played for the first time this preseason and rushed seven times for 39 yards.

This is Mayfield’s fourth team since July 2022. But he is healthy, happy and had a chance to spend the offseason in Tampa Bay immersing himself in Canales’ offense and the community.

On Sunday, he and wife Emily will host their first charitable event at Topgolf in Brandon.

Bowles spent a lot of time with Mayfield when he was the Jets head coach and they owned the No. 3 overall pick in 2018. Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Browns. When he was available as a free agent this offseason, the Bucs pounced.

“In this league, you get humbled at some point,” Bowles said on Thursday. “You come back or you don’t. He’s done it and he’s had it. We liked that part about him. We’re not asking Baker to build the car, we’re asking him to drive the car.”

There was some bad news for the Bucs on Saturday. General manager Jason Licht announced on the telecast that the team was placing center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve and he will be out for the season.

Now comes the tough decision to trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. and a lot of first-year players will make the team.

“I think you guys have seem Rakim Jarrett and Trey Palmer have made a ton of plays for us and we’re really, really happy about that,” Mayfield said. ”Normally, rookies’ heads are spinning but that’s not the case with them.”

