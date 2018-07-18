Bill Hancock talks College Football Playoff expansion (not haappening) and UCF

ATLANTA — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock answered the question before it could even be asked.

"There is no talk about expansion…" Hancock said Wednesday morning during SEC media days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sorry, UCF.

Speaking of the Knights, Hancock said he has "consistently congratulated" UCF on its undefeated season.

"It was a wonderful football team and a great team to watch," Hancock said.

But that doesn't mean the Knights were worthy of playing for the national title.

"For the College Football Playoff, things are simple: Play a good schedule, win your games, and you're going to be in the hunt," Hancock said. "That holds true for UCF and Houston and Northern Illinois as well as Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Washington."

Translation: UCF's schedule wasn't strong enough to earn a spot in the final four.