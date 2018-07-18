Notice

Your privacy is important to us. We have updated our privacy policy to better explain how we use data on this site. Read it here

Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Florida Gators

Bill Hancock talks College Football Playoff expansion (not haappening) and UCF

Matt BakerTimes staff writer
More articles 
Published:

ATLANTA — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock answered the question before it could even be asked.

"There is no talk about expansion…" Hancock said Wednesday morning during SEC media days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sorry, UCF.

Speaking of the Knights, Hancock said he has "consistently congratulated" UCF on its undefeated season.

"It was a wonderful football team and a great team to watch," Hancock said.

But that doesn't mean the Knights were worthy of playing for the national title.

"For the College Football Playoff, things are simple: Play a good schedule, win your games, and you're going to be in the hunt," Hancock said. "That holds true for UCF and Houston and Northern Illinois as well as Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Washington."

Translation: UCF's schedule wasn't strong enough to earn a spot in the final four.

Comments
Bill Hancock talks College Football Playoff expansion (not haappening) and UCF

Bill Hancock talks College Football Playoff expansion (not haappening) and UCF

ATLANTA — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock answered the question before it could even be asked."There is no talk about expansion…" Hancock said Wednesday morning during SEC media days at the College Football H...
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEC media days: Why Martez Ivey says this is the year Florida Gators offense clicks again

SEC media days: Why Martez Ivey says this is the year Florida Gators offense clicks again

ATLANTA — Florida Gators offensive lineman Martez Ivey knew the question was coming Tuesday during SEC media days.Is this the year the offense gets cranked up?"This is the only time I'm going to answer this question again," Ivey said. "Thi...
Updated: 4 hours ago
SEC media days: Can Dan Mullen fix Florida Gators broken foundation?

SEC media days: Can Dan Mullen fix Florida Gators broken foundation?

ATLANTA — When coach Dan Mullen evaluated the 4-7 Gators team he inherited, he saw a problem bigger than its quarterback play and more damning than a defense that produced the worst statistical season since World War II.He saw a program wi...
Published: 07/17/18
SEC media days: Dan Mullen on quarterbacks battle and transfers

SEC media days: Dan Mullen on quarterbacks battle and transfers

ATLANTA — The Florida Gators are up this afternoon at SEC media days. A few highlights from an early session with coach Dan Mullen and offensive lineman Martez Ivey, defensive lineman Cece Jefferson and linebacker David Reese:Mullen had no...
Published: 07/17/18
SEC media days: On Gators Van Jefferson and UCFs McKenzie Milton

SEC media days: On Gators Van Jefferson and UCFs McKenzie Milton

ATLANTA — We still don't know whether receiver Van Jefferson will be eligible at Florida.But we do know how one of his former quarterbacks feels about his potential in Gainesville."He's just an explosive guy," Ole Miss quarterback Jordan T...
Published: 07/17/18
SEC media days: Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen shows off his shoes

SEC media days: Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen shows off his shoes

ATLANTA — The wait appears to be over.Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen snapped a photo of his new Jordans, presumably the sneakers he will be wearing with his suit today during SEC media days.pic.twitter.com/To0vESgkCn— Dan Mullen (@C...
Published: 07/17/18
Former Dan Mullen signee Cord Sandberg names 3 finalists

Former Dan Mullen signee Cord Sandberg names 3 finalists

It appears Dan Mullen won't get a second shot at coaching former Manatee High four-star QB Cord Sandberg.Sandberg, returning to football after spending the past half-decade in the Phillies organization, said Tuesday morning he has narrowed his colleg...
Published: 07/17/18
SEC media days: Kirby Smart, Georgia have moved on from title game loss

SEC media days: Kirby Smart, Georgia have moved on from title game loss

ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart can't seem to get away from last year's national title loss.Even on Tuesday before taking the podium at SEC media days, he saw highlights of it on ESPN.But half a mile away from the site of that defeat t...
Published: 07/17/18
SEC media days: LSUs season could be defined by Miami, Gators

SEC media days: LSUs season could be defined by Miami, Gators

ATLANTA — With criticism already heating up on LSU coach Ed Orgeron, don't be surprised if the Tigers' season ends up getting defined by their performance against two Florida teams.The first comes on the Sunday of opening weekend, against Miami...
Published: 07/16/18
Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

ATLANTA — Good morning from SEC media days, the unofficial kickoff to college football's preseason.The four-day event begins later this morning with commissioner Greg Sankey's address at 11:30. A few things I'll be monitoring over the next...
Published: 07/16/18