Could LSU’s caretaker be a catalyst against Gators?

It wasn't so much a sound bite as it was a crunch or, yes, even a chomp. Gators WR Trevon Grimes created a social media stir earlier this week with his assessment of LSU QB (and fellow Ohio State transfer) Joe Burrow.

Speaking of the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, who sparkled in the Tigers' 45-16 win Saturday against Ole Miss, Grimes said he's looking forward to seeing if Burrow can carve out a similar effort Saturday in The Swamp.

"But I'm sure he won't be able to," Grimes, who indicated he and Burrow were friends at OSU, told reporters in Gainesville earlier this week.

"I'm excited to see what (UF's defense) can go out there and do and come out victorious once again."

Grimes' bluntness (or bravado) aside, his former peer could be a nemesis Saturday. The 6-foot-4 junior has emerged as precisely the type of quarterback LSU coach Ed Orgeron sought: a caretaker, if not a catalyst.

He enters Ben Hill Griffin Stadium coming off his best performance of the season (292 passing yards, 96 rushing yards, three passing TDs) against Ole Miss. When kept clean in the pocket, he was 13-for-15 with three TDs against the Rebels.

And consider this nugget (dug up by SaturdayDownSouth.com): Only two Power Five quarterbacks with at least 1,000 passing yards this season haven't thrown an interception: Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

The two QBs who competed for #OhioStates starting job in the spring--Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow now of #LSU--have combined for a 25-2 TD-INT ratio, have run for 3 more TDs and their teams are 10-0 with wins over four Top 15 opponents. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 30, 2018

"They run the ball, and when you're able to run the ball it opens up the play-action pass and allows them to protect and let him take shots," Gators coach Dan Mullen said.

"And then I think he's done a good job of protecting the football, not putting 'em in a bad position, managing the game and getting them where they need to be."

To this point, that has been enough for the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0).

Even counting the Ole Miss effort, Burrow's season pass-efficiency rating (134.1) ranks only 10th in the SEC, and the 96 yards he gained on the ground for 38 more than he ran for in the Tigers' first four games combined.

But with 192 rushing yards and 204.6 passing yards a game, LSU has emerged as one of the conference's most balanced units.

And things like balance and ball protection aren't always sexy.

"Honestly, I don't think (UF's defensive players) are too worried," Grimes said. "I see every day in practice, they go up against, in my opinion, a better quarterback (UF's Feleipe Franks). So, they're not too worried about him."