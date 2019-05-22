By using this site, you agree to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use.

Outback Bowl title sponsorship extended through January 2026

The game is also in negotiations with ESPN, the Big Ten and SEC.
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Amani Jones (52) leads his teammates in a chant after defeating Mississippi State 27-22 during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. (BRONTE WITTPENN | Times)
By Matt Baker
Published 5 hours ago

Outback Steakhouse will continue its title sponsorship of Tampa’s Outback Bowl after announcing a six-year extension that runs through the January 2026 game.

Wednesday’s announcement means Outback will be the game’s sponsor for at least 31 years.

The bowl will give $45 million to schools, plus at least $3.5 million to charities, over the next seven games.

“Outback has a special history with Tampa Bay and college football,” Outback Steakhouse president Gregg Scarlett said in a statement. “As we head into our 25th years as the Outback Bowl title sponsor, we are excited to carry on this hometown tradition for another six years.”

The bowl, played annually at Raymond James Stadium, also said it’s in negotiations with ESPN and the Big Ten and SEC to try to extend those deals.

Mississippi State and Iowa played in the game in January.

