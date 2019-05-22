Outback Bowl title sponsorship extended through January 2026

Outback Steakhouse will continue its title sponsorship of Tampa’s Outback Bowl after announcing a six-year extension that runs through the January 2026 game.

Wednesday’s announcement means Outback will be the game’s sponsor for at least 31 years.

The bowl will give $45 million to schools, plus at least $3.5 million to charities, over the next seven games.

“Outback has a special history with Tampa Bay and college football,” Outback Steakhouse president Gregg Scarlett said in a statement. “As we head into our 25th years as the Outback Bowl title sponsor, we are excited to carry on this hometown tradition for another six years.”

The bowl, played annually at Raymond James Stadium, also said it’s in negotiations with ESPN and the Big Ten and SEC to try to extend those deals.

Mississippi State and Iowa played in the game in January.