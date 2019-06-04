Gasparilla Bowl gets SEC football tie-in

Raymond James Stadium will be hosting two SEC teams in bowl games starting in the 2020 season under a new lineup announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Outback Bowl will continue hosting one team from the SEC and another from the Big Ten through the January 2026 bowl game. The contract extension also allows for a team from the ACC or Notre Dame to participate when a Big Ten team participates in the Orange Bowl (when that game isn’t part of the College Football Playoff).

[ RELATED: Outback Bowl title sponsorship extended through January 2026 ]

“The Outback Bowl has a long, rich tradition with the SEC and we are excited to continue this relationship with this outstanding post-season game,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The Tampa Bay area is a perfect bowl destination for our schools and their fans. We look forward to our six year extension.”

The league will also be coming to Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl, which moved from Tropicana Field to Raymond James Stadium last season.

The Gasparilla Bowl won’t get the top six teams but will collaborate with the Birmingham Bowl for the remaining eligible teams. The other conference participating in the Gasparilla Bowl has not yet been announced.

“We are excited to announce this new relationship and look forward to hosting an SEC team in our game,” Gasparilla Bowl executive director Brett Dulaney said. "Our bowl staff, committee members and community partners have worked hard since our game’s inception in 2008 to establish our reputation and put us in a position to forge a relationship with the SEC.”