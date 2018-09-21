Jimbo vs. Saban (again), CCC alum Jeff Smith starring and more national nuggets

Local of the week

Boston College WR Jeff Smith (Clearwater Central Catholic)

After recording the first 100-yard game of his career last week, Smith could be in for another big showing against a bad Purdue pass defense. He'll try to help the No. 23 Eagles improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

GameDay breakdown

Oregon QB Justin Herbert is one of only five quarterbacks in the country with at least three touchdown passes in all three games. The problem is that all three games were against bad teams. That changes when the No. 20 Ducks host No. 7 Stanford, which has more interceptions (four) than passing touchdowns allowed (one). Herbert's success should decide who joins Washington as a favorite in the Pac-12 North.

Jimbo vs. Saban

'Bama coach Nick Saban is 12-0 against former his assistants entering a showdown with Jimbo Fisher's Aggies. That mark includes a 24-7 win over Fisher's Seminoles last year. Saban's average margin of victory against former assistants is 28 points, with only Georgia's Kirby Smart getting close (before losing 26-23 in the title game).

New coaches

Checking in on some other notable new coaches not named Taggart of Mullen:

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: The honeymoon period is alive and well in College Station, but will it survive a potential beat-down by 'Bama?

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State: A win over Kentucky would make Mullen's old team 4-0 for the third time since 1999.

Chip Kelly, UCLA: 0-3 start isn't what the Bruins wanted when they hired a coach who lost three games total in his final two years at Oregon.

Scott Frost, Nebraska: At least his 0-2 start has the excuse of an injured starting quarterback?

Mario Cristobal, Oregon: 3-0 start is nice, but we'll know a lot more about Taggart's replacement after the Stanford game.

Audibles

"I was just devastated." — Ohio State's Urban Meyer on watching his team play without him. He returns from suspension to coach the No. 4 Buckeyes against Tulane

"It still gives me chills when I see it." — Gators QB Feleipe Franks on last year's 63-yard touchdown pass to beat Tennessee