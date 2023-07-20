Why new Vols quarterback Joe Milton could keep Rocky Top rolling

NASHVILLE — The smoggy smoke has dissipated on Rocky Top, and the view of the horizon has evolved from murky to magnificent.

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off their first season of 10 or more wins since the Phillip Fulmer era. Recruiting continues to flourish. More than 70,000 season tickets have been sold. And the NCAA’s enforcement arm, which recently dealt a haymaker to the prior regime after hundreds of violations were uncovered, rendered only a couple of jabs to the current group.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been a better time to be a Vol,” third-year coach Josh Heupel said.

If all that weren’t sufficient evidence that Heupel’s living under a good sign, here’s this anomaly: He’s got a seasoned quarterback — a 23-year-old who actually waited his turn — poised to step in for 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker.

“It’s rare that you’re able to keep quarterbacks inside your quarterback room,” Heupel said.

The Vols’ hopes of preserving the momentum and mojo harnessed during last fall’s 11-2 season hinge on sixth-year collegian Joe Milton III, a veritable oddity in college’s free-agent era. A 6-foot-5 Pahokee native who began his career at Michigan, Milton won Tennessee’s starting job upon his arrival in 2021, but sustained an ankle injury in Game Two, paving the way for Hooker’s emergence.

“I was hurt, I couldn’t go back in the game no more, so Hendon did his job,” Milton said. “He went in there, he executed and he kept the offense rolling. What can I say if the coaches chose to (stick with him)? I mean, he did his job.”

In lieu of the portal, Milton persisted. Now, Heupel has the rare luxury of replacing a third-round NFL draftee with a player well-versed in his breakneck offensive system.

“I truly respect Joe Milton so much for the fact that he had every opportunity to leave, every reason to leave, people talking bad about him and obviously he loses the (starting) job — all those different things,” said Vols senior tight end Jacob Warren, who joined Heupel and Milton at SEC media days on Thursday.

“But just the fact that he did stick through it and he learned a lot and he grew a lot through the last two years, definitely has my respect.”

Barring another injury, Milton’s first start against an SEC foe will come in his home state, Sept. 16 against the Gators at The Swamp. In his most recent Florida appearance, he torched Clemson for 251 passing yards and three touchdown (completing 19 of 28 passes) with no picks in a 31-14 Orange Bowl triumph in January.

He had reassumed the starting role when Hooker tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of an astonishing 63-38 loss at South Carolina in mid-November. The following week against Vanderbilt, he essentially played point guard in a 56-0 romp of Vanderbilt, passing for 141 yards while the Vols ran for 362.

His MVP performance in the Orange Bowl followed.

“Nobody inside our program was surprised by the success that he had when he got his opportunity last year as a starter,” Heupel said. “He played extremely well when he got in football games throughout the course of the season. But his preparation, his urgency, how he practiced, all those things led to everybody inside the building believing that he was going to play at that type of level.”

Question now is, can he maintain that type of level? The nation’s seventh-ranked pro-style quarterback (per 247Sports) in a previous life, Milton is 5-4 as a college starter, with no more than five starts in one season (for Michigan in the COVID-19 year). Though he never has thrown an interception in 144 attempts as a Vol, he never has been known for his mobility either.

Yet Heupel said during spring practice, Milton excelled in “navigating the pocket.”

Today, a fan base remains grateful he didn’t navigate the portal.

“I think one of the great stories in college football in the era of the transfer portal is his trust and ability to recognize areas that he can continue to grow in and trust the people around him, that we have his best interests at heart,” Heupel said.

“Understand that within our scheme, he’s going to have an opportunity to do everything he wants to, which is be one of the best players in college football.”

