Spring football: Plant gets the jamboree sweep

TAMPA — With the band banging and blaring away like it was a playoff game in November, Plant brought its familiar energy to Dads’ Stadium Thursday for a spring jamboree against visiting Jefferson and Robinson.

It all paid off pretty well for the Panthers, who beat Jefferson 28-6 in the first quarter and defeated Robinson 6-0 in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, Plant quarterback Tucker Gleason dominated much of the highlight reel, throwing touchdown passes of 65 and 4 yards to Judah Norwood and Elijah Cook, respectively. Gleason also rushed for two touchdowns on bulling runs of 8 and 4 yards.

“Offensively I think we barely made a mistake In that first quarter,” Plant coach Robert Weiner said. “Defensively we also stepped up when we needed it.”

On the flip side, Jefferson ran the ball rather effectively with Jeremiah Burnett, but the Dragons also struggled to find consistency, losing two fumbles in the process.

[ MORE FOOTBALL: Mix of old, new blends nicely for Cambridge Christian ]

In the second quarter, Robinson’s defense was plenty stout, keeping the Plant offense out of the end zone. Plant, in fact, scored only when linebacker Miguel Torres picked off a pass, broke several tackles, sprinted into open field and raced 73 yards for a touchdown.

“That was great to see a guy, who truly is our heart and soul, come up with a big play like that,” Weiner said.

In the final quarter, Jefferson bounced back with a wild last-minute finish to beat Robinson 13-10.

With 59 seconds remaining, Jefferson trailed 10-6 with the ball on its own 20-yard line, moments after Robinson gained the lead on a 65-yard touchdown drive.

Jefferson quarterback Tyrone Howard promptly answered with a 40-yard completion, followed about 20 seconds later with a 38-yard run by Burnett, who with just 15 seconds remaining ran in for his second touchdown of the night.