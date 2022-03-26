3 things we learned as Lightning end skid, beat Red Wings in OT

The Lightning cashed in on two power-play opportunities Saturday afternoon, to prevail 2-1 in overtime against the Red Wings in Detroit and break a three-game losing streak.

“I thought we did a really good job just sticking to it and really just not getting frustrated,” back-up goaltender Brian Elliott said. “I thought our body language was better, just kind of keep pushing forward and the more you stick with the game plan, the better the results.”

Here’s what we learned about the Lightning (40-18-6, 86 points) on Saturday:

Penalty kill performs well without Ryan McDonagh

Behind Victor Hedman’s 25:20 average ice time, Ryan McDonagh logs the second-highest average (22:36) and leads the roster with 116 blocked shots.

Unfortunately for McDonagh, one of those blocked shots proved costly late in the third period Thursday night against the Bruins. And on Saturday ahead of puck drop in Detroit, the defenseman was ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

McDonagh also plays a key role on the top penalty-kill unit, which has been in transition since Mathieu Joseph was traded to Ottawa in exchange for Nick Paul and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

On Saturday, the Lightning took back-to-back penalties just over the halfway mark of the first period. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was called for interference first and then 47 seconds later, defenseman Cal Foote — who made his first appearance in the lineup since March 10 at Calgary — took a cross-checking penalty.

The penalty-kill kept the Red Wings (26-31-8, 60 points) at bay, limiting Detroit’s chances to just three shots on goal.

By the end of the afternoon, the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5 against the Red Wings.

No rust for Brian Elliott

Elliott (26 saves) went two weeks between starts — his last a 4-1 loss at Edmonton on March 12 — but had no issues jumping into action early on.

Elliott (7-3-2) particularly showed out during all of the Lightning’s penalty kills, making three saves that included an impressive glove snag against Detroit’s Lucas Raymond on the Red Wings’ second power play of the game with 5:12 remaining in the first period.

Detroit pushed into the offensive zone with just over 30 seconds remaining on their man-advantage opportunity. Dylan Larkin fished out the puck from the corner and passed it backward toward the slot and into the hands of Raymond, who quickly fired off a shot on Elliott.

He made a sniper save with his glove, preventing a 1-0 lead for the Red Wings.

“He was fantastic,” center Brayden Point said. “Fantastic game, kept us in it, made a ton of saves. ... I thought early on he was a big difference-maker.”

Elliott’s save streak continued through another set of back-to-back penalties early in the third period (with a three-second overlap). By the end of the afternoon, he made eight saves on the power play.

His lone hiccup came 8:41 into the third when center Oskar Sundqvist slipped a shot under his arm that trickled past the goal line for the 1-0 lead.

Power play sees some life

The Lightning had three chances to make a difference with a man advantage against Detroit. And they finally found ways to cash in.

Tampa Bay’s first opportunity came more than halfway through the second period as Red Wings defenseman Olli Juolevi was called for holding. But the team’s offensive rhythm couldn’t produce much outside of one shot on goal from Steven Stamkos.

With 4:38 remaining in regulation, Stamkos netted the tying goal on the team’s second power-play opportunity with assists from Point and Anthony Cirelli.

With 35 seconds remaining on the team’s second power-play opportunity, Cirelli shuffled a pass from just outside of the crease to the bottom of the slot. Point caught the pass and gently slid the puck to a wide-open Stamkos, who had a clear view of the net from the left side as he sent a shot past Alex Nedeljkovic (34 saves).

The captain’s celebration after the goal said it all as he sat on the ice and let out a scream.

In overtime, Point scored on the team’s third power-play opportunity of the game.

Tampa Bay’s power-play has struggled since the start of the team’s stretch of 11 games in 11 cities, which began March 6 in Chicago. Since then, the team has gone 5-for-31 on the power play.

