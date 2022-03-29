Angela James hopes to see pro women’s hockey leagues advance as one

WESLEY CHAPEL — There were plenty of times as she stood behind the bench this season that Toronto Six assistant coach Angela James had to restrain herself.

The 57-year-old, one of the first female players inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, feels like she can still grab her skates and jump on the ice.

“It’s painful, it’s absolutely painful,” James said during the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup playoffs this past week in Wesley Chapel. “I want to go and just take it on. My mind says, ‘Yep, I can do it,’ but my body says, ‘No, I can’t.’”

James has had a passion for the game since she first picked up a stick at age 8. She didn’t have access to girls leagues at the time and had to fight for a place among the boys. Nearly half a century later, she continues to work to increase opportunities for female players.

Even if it sometimes means taking them to task.

Days before she was introduced as part of the Toronto Six’s new ownership group (along with ex-NHL player Anthony Stewart, former NHL coach Ted Nolan and Bernice Carnegie, co-founder of the Carnegie Initiative for inclusion and acceptance in hockey) earlier this month, James posted a message on a Facebook group page expressing her disappointment in the rival Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

She believes the PWHPA, which houses most of the U.S. and Canadian women’s national team players, is slowing the sport’s development through its refusal to join the PHF and instead start its own pro league.

“Women’s hockey is bigger than the PHF and the PWHPA,” James wrote. “Together we can make history. The best women players in the game deserve to be competing at a pro level in ONE league.”

Indicative of the rift between the two leagues, the message drew a response from PWHPA adviser Liz Knox, who tweeted, “Management, coaches, front office (etc) speaking on behalf of players’ experience instead of supporting the true voice of the players is exactly why the PWHPA was formed.”

Management, coaches, front office, (etc) speaking on behalf of players’ experience instead of supporting the true voice of the players is exactly why the @PWHPA was formed. FWIW. #associationOFplayers — Liz Knox (@27Knoxy) March 6, 2022

‘We need to come together’

James didn’t always have such a voice, or even much of an opportunity, in hockey.

Growing up in the Flemingdon Park area of Toronto, she was registered in a boy’s novice league but was permitted to play only after her mother threatened legal action, according to her bio on the Hockey Hall of Fame’s website. At age 8, she was so good she was moved up to the pee-wee level, where she played with 11- and 12-year-old boys. But after just one year, the league no longer permitted her to play.

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts weekly during the season. Loading... You’re all signed up! Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started. Explore all your options

James was such a prolific scorer at Seneca College in Toronto, she was called the “Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey.” She played in the first-ever women’s world championship and went on to win four world medals. She remains the only Black player to captain the Canadian national team at the senior level. After the Hockey Hall of Fame amended its by-laws in 2009, James joined Cammi Granato as the first female inductees the following year.

A former national team player who also competed in the semi-professional CWHL and original National Women’s Hockey League (1998-99, 1999-2000), she is well-positioned to weigh in on the current state of the sport.

“We need to come together,” James said. “We have to think of the larger picture, because it’s bigger than just the two groups. It’s about pro hockey. And I tell you, if we can make this happen, there’s a lot of people that are going to want to line up to really get involved. And I think that will come.”

The PHF rebranded from the NWHL for the 2021-22 season in an attempt to shift the emphasis from the gender of the players to their talent and skill. Since the NWHL’s inaugural 2015-16 campaign, the league has expanded from four teams to six and seen upgrades to facilities, sponsorships and other incentives.

But it wasn’t enough to convince most Olympians to join when the Canadian Women’s Hockey League ceased operations in May 2019. Instead, the U.S. and Canadian national players formed the PWHPA, which seeks what it calls a sustainable economic model backed by the NHL. So far, it has received individual support from 11 NHL teams.

Last week, the NHL got involved, requesting that the leagues meet in New York, according to the Associated Press. The PHF called the meetings “constructive” but would not say whether more meetings are scheduled, the Associated Press reported. PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly declined to comment at the time.

‘I didn’t think it would happen this quickly’

The PHF has made significant strides. It partnered with ESPN+, which showed 60 regular-season games and the five playoff games this past season. The Isobel Cup championship game aired on ESPN2, the network’s first linear broadcast of professional women’s hockey.

Alexis Pearson, a PHF television analyst who also works on radio broadcasts for the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, was shocked to see how quickly the league has grown since her days of broadcasting games on Twitter and YouTube.

“If you would have asked me when I did my first season with the league back in 2018-2019 that at this point in time, in 2022, we would be where we’re at, I honestly don’t know if I would have believed you,” Pearson, 26, of. St. Paul, Minn, said. “... I pictured it happening at some point, but didn’t think it would happen this quickly.”

Pearson said it was “huge” when the league announced its partnership with ESPN at the beginning of the season.

“I’ve got people asking me, who I didn’t expect to be watching a hockey game, say, ‘Hey, where can I watch the game?’” Pearson said. “... And that to me is a big sign that the right steps are being taken when you’re getting people interested who maybe a year ago, two years ago, weren’t.”

Fellow broadcaster Katie Gaus, who’s worked for the PHF for the past two seasons in addition to serving as a rinkside reporter for the NHL’s Florida Panthers, says the league’s championship game was due for a national broadcast.

“They deserve it,” Gaus, 29 of Sunrise, said. “For the players to be on that big of a stage (is great). Last year they got to be on NBC Sports (Network), but it’s just a testament to their hard work and the quality of product they’re putting out on the ice.”

In February, the PHF announced some changes for the upcoming season: an increased salary cap of 150 percent ($750,000), full healthcare premiums to be paid by the teams, upgrades to facilities and new equipment, expansion to eight teams (including one in Montreal) and an additional eight regular-season games per team (bringing them up to 28).

The growth is exciting to see. But James knows the work is far from done. And it’s going to require cooperation between the two factions.

“I hope that it’s all going to be one league,” James said. “I think both sides of the coin, everybody wants the same things. So I think and I hope that it comes to one and we move on from here and we just grow our game and grow the brand.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.