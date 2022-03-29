Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos lift Lightning to overtime win over Hurricanes

TAMPA — The Lightning needed a win like this. They needed to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, and they left their 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes Tuesday night at Amalie Arena finally feeling like their old selves again.

Against a Carolina team that entered the night leading the East in points and handed Tampa Bay a one-goal loss a week ago in Raleigh, N.C., the Lightning played one of their most well-rounded games in several weeks.

Tampa Bay rallied from three separate one-goal deficits, tying the game on Brayden Point’s third-period, power-play goal — after Point hobbled off the ice late in the second period — and won on Steven Stamkos’ 4-on-3 goal just 52 seconds into the extra session.

“I love when we score in overtime,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the home crowd’s reaction to Stamkos’ goal. “That’s the thunder. You can really hear it. It just feels like we haven’t played here in forever. We have a good vibe here. It’s good to be home and to hear our fans.”

After a stretch of six losses in eight games, the Lightning have now won three straight, though who they beat might have meant the most. Tampa Bay entered the night just 6-9-3 against the teams positioned in the conference’s other seven playoff spots and 0-1-1 against Carolina.

“We’ve had our struggles against these guys,” Point said. “They don’t give up much. It’s good to get a win against a really good team.”

The Lightning (42-18-6) were playing just their second home game in their past 12 dating back to March 6 at Chicago and seemed to be energized by the return home. They also were able to take advantage of a weary Hurricanes team playing the second part of back-to-back games.

“It was definitely one of our most complete games in a while,” said Stamkos, who notched his team-high 30th goal of the season. “… We didn’t spend much time in our own end. That’s a great recipe, especially against some good hockey teams, when you can get out of (your own) zone and dictate the play in the neutral zone and the offensive zone.”

Tampa Bay scored three power-play goals, giving it six in its past three games after going 3-for-28 in its previous nine. It also scored a 4-on-4 goal against Carolina.

Point left the game with 1:24 remaining in the second period, hobbling off the ice after stumbling to the surface and disappearing down the tunnel toward the locker room. But the Lightning’s top-line center returned for his first shift of the third period and provided the spark the team needed in a back-and-forth game.

Nikita Kucherov, who had three assists, made a cross-ice pass to Stamkos, who rifled a one-timer from the left circle that deflected off Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta to Point in the slot. Point lifted a backhand shot over Raanta’s left shoulder on the glove side to tie the game at 3.

The Lightning limited the Hurricanes scoring chances — Carolina had just nine shots 30 minutes into the game — and tilted the ice in the third, logging nine of the period’s first 11 shots.

“We talked about it between the second and third, that this was probably one of the better games that we played,” Stamkos said. “We were down one going into the third, but let’s not change much, like, I liked our approach to the game.

“A very good team over there. They played (Monday) night, maybe a little fatigue for them. But I knew in the third, we were fresh. We wanted to get on them. That power play, a big goal by Pointer just gave us some extra life, some momentum.”

After Carolina captain Jordan Staal went to the penalty box for holding 26 seconds into overtime, the Lightning applied pressure in open space on the 4-on-3 power play. Point weaved through the slot, and his backhand shot was stopped by Raanta’s diving save. Stamkos got the puck in the high slot, passed to Kucherov in the right circle, and Kucherov sent a touch pass back to Stamkos, whose wrister beat Raanta on the blocker side.

“We just responded well,” Cooper said. “You keep fighting your way back and not getting frustrated and we did that, especially coming into the third period. The power play came up big for us, and we didn’t get it again in overtime. Just not cheating the game to score and thinking we’re running out of time and just staying with the program, it paid off for us.”

• • •

