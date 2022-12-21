Lightning end road trip with loss to Red Wings

DETROIT — The Lightning had a chance to put the Red Wings away early Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Up a goal, they had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:50 just over three minutes into the game.

But a two-man advantage can be a double-edged sword. If a team doesn’t convert on it, it seems to give away momentum.

The Lightning had six shots on goal during its 5-on-3 but nothing else to show for it. They outshot the Red Wings 11-0 over the game’s first six minutes, but frustration seemed to take over from there. And before they knew it, they were chasing the game.

They lost 7-4, but the score wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The seven goals allowed were a season high for the Lightning, but they were in a one-goal game until the final few minutes.

Nikita Kucherov scored with 3:47 remaining to trim Tampa Bay’s deficit to 5-4 before Detroit tacked on two empty-net goals.

But it wasn’t a game for the Lightning to be proud of, either. They committed fatal errors throughout.

“We didn’t score on the 5-on-3,” coach Jon Cooper said. “You’re going to let a two-minute 5-on-3 slide by, the game changed right there. (The Red Wings) got momentum off it. I think we felt sorry for ourselves, and then it turned into a hockey game. I thought we could’ve probably put it away there, and we didn’t do it.”

The Lightning were 0-for-4 on the power play in the game, unable to score in 6:07 of man- advantage time. Tied at 3, they started the third period on a two-minute power play but managed just one shot on goal.

The third period has been winning time for Tampa Bay; it entered the game having won eight of 10 games when tied after two periods. But a Detroit team coming off six straight losses was just more desperate — aggressive on the forecheck, winning puck battles in the corners and applying pressure in the offensive zone.

The Red Wings’ go-ahead goal came when Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott, unbeaten in his previous seven starts, made a costly errant pass from behind his net. He backhanded the puck to Detroit forward Joe Veleno, who quickly passed across the crease to forward Elmer Soderblom parked by the far post. Soderblom scored into an empty net for a 4-3 lead.

“To be quite frank, I think that at the end of the day, coming to that third, (the Red Wings) were somehow way hungrier than we were,” Lightning forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “And that’s what it came down to. We know who we are, and all these teams are going to try to play out against us. But this team just had lost so many games in a row. Sometimes, you create your luck.”

Just under six minutes later, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin saw a puck pop out to him from a battle in the corner. He flung a tightly angled shot from the bottom of the left circle that beat Elliott nearside, a shot Elliot likely would have wanted back, to make it 5-3.

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts weekly during the season. Loading... You’re all signed up! Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started. Explore all your options

Cooper said the root of the Lightning’s problems was getting frustrated after failing to convert on the early 5-on-3.

“What does Ted Lasso say? You have to have the memory of a goldfish,” Cooper said, citing the fictional soccer coach on the eponymous Apple TV show. “That’s what you have to do. If it doesn’t go your way, you’ve got to turn the page.”

Wednesday wasn’t a normal day. The Lightning arrived in Detroit fuming from a frustrating loss in Toronto the night before. Players then spent the day scrambling to adjust travel plans after their final game before the three-day holiday break, scheduled for Friday in Buffalo, was postponed due to a winter storm.

“The Toronto game was completely unacceptable,” said forward Ross Colton, whose second-period goal tied the score at 3. “We kind of talked about it in the locker room and wanted to come out here with a strong showing, especially with Friday getting canceled.

“So, it’s kind of a sour note to go out on, but I think it’ll be good for us to kind of regroup, spend some time with some family, enjoy the holidays and then come back ready to go.”

Contact Eduardo A. Encina at eencina@tampabay.com. Follow @EddieintheYard.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.