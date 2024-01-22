How Lightning’s season-high win streak crashed to an end in Detroit

DETROIT — Though they’ve started to find their way over the past month and arguably were playing their best hockey during a season-high five-game win streak, the Lightning aren’t going to be perfect every night.

Still, to start Sunday night’s game in Detroit as flat as they did against a Red Wings team they are competing against in the Atlantic Division standings was a bitter pill to swallow.

The Lightning’s 2-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena marked the end of a rough night for Tampa Bay sports teams in the Motor City. The Bucs’ season ended four blocks away with a playoff loss to the Lions at Ford Field.

Much like the Bucs, the Lightning’s slow start will force them to battle their way into the postseason. After their win streak put them into the fray, Sunday’s loss was a step back both on the ice and in the standings.

“If you want to make the playoffs, you can’t lay an egg like that against the team you’re going neck and neck against,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We reeled off five in a row just to pull us back into a race. Now, we’ve got a chance to say, ‘OK, hey, we’ve arrived,’ and we failed (Sunday).”

Detroit bumped Tampa Bay out of third place in the Atlantic (both teams have 53 points, but the Wings have a better point percentage) and into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve elevated our game and our attention to detail, our work ethic,” Cooper added. “All those things have been outstanding. Are you going to play like that every single game? You’re not. ... Everybody’s got their up and downs, but our downs have happened early in the year, and now we need to have a heck of (a lot) more ups.”

Late-period goal changes momentum

The Lightning opened the scoring on one of the prettiest plays of the season, moving the puck into the offensive zone with precision passing before Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov ran a give-and-go that opened up the right dot for Hedman to score his ninth goal of the season.

Still, Tampa Bay struggled to sustain any offense, losing battles and chasing the puck throughout the first period. Late in the period, Dylan Larkin pushed his way into the Lightning zone and dropped a pass for Lucas Raymond. Raymond launched a shot that went off goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was unable to spin around to stop the puck from going into the net.

Raymond’s goal with 91 seconds remaining in the first rewarded the Red Wings for a period in which they outshot the Lightning 12-5. It got worse from there.

One-man show in the second

Throughout the second period, the game looked a lot like Tampa Bay’s last win in Detroit, when Vasilevskiy withstood a Red Wings onslaught in a 45-save shutout last February. The Lightning played like they were depending on their all-world goaltender to bail them out, and Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in the period, including eight during a 3:50 shorthanded stretch.

Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Christian Fischer’s point-black shot from the left hash, stopped Raymond in close with a pad save, fought off a David Perron one-timer from the left dot and somehow prevented a shot from going in in the final seconds of a 5-on-3.

But the difference-maker in the game came when Anthony Cirelli’s errant pass hit off J.T. Compher’s skate and sprung Daniel Sprong for a breakaway. All five Lightning skaters were up in the offensive zone, and Sprong fought off a Nick Perbix backcheck and beat Vasilevskiy under his glove to give Detroit a 2-1 lead.

“At the end of the day, we probably got what we deserved,” Hedman said. “Vasy kept us in the game and made some 10-bellers in the third, too.”

Too little, too late

After being outshot 31-10 over the first two periods, the Lightning made a push in the third, recording the first 10 shots. But with their shots unsuccessful, frustration built. They had nine shots on goal and 12 attempts on a pair of power plays but couldn’t break through.

Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon stopped all 18 shots he saw in the period but faced just one after Cooper pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker with 3:01 left. That shot came with the Lightning on a 6-on-4 power play for the final 12 seconds. The Red Wings made three key blocks over the final 3:16.

The Lightning had 21 scoring chances in the period, including 11 from high-danger areas, but nothing to show for it.

“We had some looks,” center Brayden Point said. “Their goalie played well. They made some good blocks. We had some chances, but they didn’t go in. Trying to win a game just playing the third, it’s tough to do.”

• • •

