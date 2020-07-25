Lance McCullers Jr. returns from Tommy John surgery, leads Astros past Mariners

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. was solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, Yuli Gurriel and George Springer homered, and the Astros beat the Mariners for the 15th straight time, 7-2 on Saturday.

McCullers (1-0) yielded five hits and two runs over six innings in his first game since the 2018 playoffs. He got double plays from his defense to escape jams in the first two innings before settling in to get the win, striking out six.

“It’s been a long time,” the former Tampa Jesuit standout, 26, said. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs through that time. … It’s been a long road. Two years is a long time, so I’m just very grateful to get back and compete.”

#KHIOU11 #Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. @lmccullers43 talks about his 6 inning , 92 pitch, winning performance today along with skipper @DustyBaker70 pic.twitter.com/ZJqRAYwaoP — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 25, 2020

Manager Dusty Baker was pleased with the way McCullers pitched after getting around the traffic on the bases early without giving up any runs.

“He probably had some pregame jitters, which is natural,” Baker said. “Usually the good pitchers, if you don’t get them early like that when you have them in trouble, they usually settle in pretty good.”

Houston went 18-1 against the Mariners last year and beat them 8-2 in the season opener Friday night. The Astros’ winning streak is their longest over one opponent in franchise history.

The Astros were up 1-0 when Gurriel started a four-run fourth with his solo shot to leftfield off Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (0-1). There were runners at first and second with one out in the inning when Kyle Tucker hit a grounder down the first-base line for a double that made it 3-0 and chased Walker.

Martín Maldonado, who had two hits and two RBIs on Friday, drove in two more runs with a double later in the fourth that extended the lead to 5-0.

Walker allowed seven hits and five runs in 3⅓ innings. Walker had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and pitched just one inning last season in his return.

“I felt good,” Walker said. “I think even the next one is going to be better. … My pitch count will be up a little more, and the more I get comfortable with my routine and going out there and really knowing and seeing the hitters more.”

J.P. Crawford opened the fifth with a triple to centerfield, and Springer was shaken up when he crashed into the wall attempting to catch the ball. He was on the ground for a few seconds before slowing getting to his feet and remaining in the game.

Seattle cut its deficit to 5-1 when Crawford scored on a groundout by Mallex Smith.

Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis homered for the second straight game with an opposite-field shot to the seats in rightfield with one out in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Springer’s homer off Nestor Cortes made it 7-2 with two outs in the sixth.

Houston closer Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth despite it not being a save situation. Baker said after the game that he was slowed in summer camp because of a delay in receiving his initial coronavirus test results and his availability was uncertain entering this series.