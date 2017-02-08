Academy Prep earns kudos from Five Fabulous Females

2.1.17

ST. PETE BEACH — The women honored for their work and volunteering at the Five Fabulous Females fundraising luncheon at the Tradewinds used their time at the microphone to offer accolades and inspiration for Academy Prep students.

"I'm working on coming out of my shell and speaking in front of an audience," sixth-grader Kayianna Hughes eloquently told the crowd of 430 before introducing Cathy Unruh.

Unruh quickly praised her for already having a great stage presence. Unruh hosts the human affairs talk show, Up Close with Cathy Unruh on WEDU. She is a former broadcast journalist who retired several years ago with her husband, Tom Sansone, former president of Jabil.

Along with WEDU, she devotes her time to volunteering and advocating for the University of Tampa, the Spring domestic violence center, the American Heart Association and Joshua House. She's also an outspoken proponent of plant based diets and their positive impact on health and the environment.

Dr. Sophia Wisniewska is regional chancellor of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. She told Academy Prep students she, too, knew the struggles of first generation students because her own mother never went to school a day in her life. Yet, after moving to the United States from Poland, her parents encouraged to apply to the Philadelphia School for Girls. She said it changed her life, just as Academy Prep changes lives.

Connie Kone served on the St. Petersburg City Council for eight years, co-founded Friends of Weedon Island, tutored at Academy Prep for eight years and started a Future Business Leaders of America chapter at the school.

She told students they can overcome challenges just like she has. Growing up during the Great Depression in California, her parents divorced when she was a toddler. She didn't have a good relationship with her stepfather. She became very close with a Japanese couple who lived nearby and offered her comfort and solace. Then they were taken to an internment camp and she never saw them again. Still, she persevered, graduated high school and college and became a teacher, "one of the most important roles there is," she said.

Sylvia Rusche is a former ballet dancer turned State Farm agent. She said when she was trying to get into the financial services industry there weren't many females, and certainly not many with a background in the arts. But she made it. She's a strong supporter of Equality Florida, freeFall theater, the Palladium, Keep St. Pete Lit and First Night. She's also the original sponsor of Movies in the Park at Straub Park.

Deborah Figgs-Sanders is the executive director of the YMCA's Resource Centers and is co-chairman of the 2020 Taskforce Core Team. She has been recognized by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for her community service to youth and families and worked with the Citizens Advisory Committee, the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP and numerous other organizations. She's also hilarious.

Figgs-Sanders told the audience she almost wore a long gown to accept "my Academy Prep Award." She told students, "Don't be afraid to fail. I failed my driver's test the first time." She told her husband, "I meant to tell you baby, this is from us," when she presented Academy Prep eighth-grader Byron Ellis with a Lightning jersey and other hockey swag.

Academy Prep is a middle school for low income students that's funded by donations. Since 2005, 98 percent of students graduated high school. From there, 71 percent of graduates go to post-secondary education and 11 percent serve in the armed forces.

2.3.17

ST. PETERSBURG—Florida Orchestra's annual fundraiser featured a champagne reception, dinner and concert with violinist Itzhak Perlman and conductor Michael Francis. The event raised about $700,000 for the orchestra's community engagement programs thanks to a $200,000 donation by board member Bob Schmidt at the event.

Guests in long evening gowns and tuxedos who walked a red carpet into the Mahaffey Theater were greeted by the Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

Upstairs at the champagne reception patrons were eager for the concert and the orchestra's celebrity guests. Peter Betzer donned a bow tie printed with piano keys.

"There aren't 88 and they don't play very well," he joked. Other guests included Susan Betzer, Sheila Tempelmann, Mary Ann and Bruce Marger, Hank and Laura Hine, Maureen and Norm Dobiesz and Vicky and Tom Dunn.

