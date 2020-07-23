Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville: ‘The timing of the event is not right’

President Donald Trump abruptly announced Thursday that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is cancelled, ending a weeks-long sprint to pull off the party’s signature political event amid a pandemic.

Citing the ongoing coronavirus concerns, Trump said, “The timing of the event is not right. It’s just not right.”

The news came as a surprise to seveal Florida Republicans close to the event and the president. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s closet allies in Congress, said he didn’t know Trump had made this call. Nor did state Sen. Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida who helped court the event to the Sunshine State.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon, Trump said, after meeting with his political advisers to review the latest conventions plans. Upon seeing the plans, which he said “looked absolutely beautiful,” Trump told his team he didn’t want to go through with it, citing the “flair up” of coronavirus cases in Florida.

The state Department of Health reported 179 deaths on Thursday, a new record.

His aides insisted the event could continue as planned and keep the public safe, but Trump apparently had made up his mind.

“I’ll still do a convention speech, in a different form,” Trump said. “But we won’t do a big crowded convention, per se.”

Trump said he informed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other leaders.

Trump and the Republican Party decided in June to move the celebration portion of the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina leaders limited his campaign’s ability to throw the party he planned. Florida leaders like DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry welcomed the quadrennial confab with open arms.

The festivities were scheduled to begin Aug. 24 and last until Aug. 27.

This story is developing.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

HOW CORONAVIRUS IS SPREADING IN FLORIDA: Find the latest numbers for your county, city or zip code.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: Six things we’ve learned about the coronavirus since March.

MASK UPDATE: Find out where you have to wear a mask in Tampa Bay

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

THE CORONAVIRUS SCRAPBOOK: We collected your stories, pictures, songs, recipes, journals and more to show what life has been like during the pandemic.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.